Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.9% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $38,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 222,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

