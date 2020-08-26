Morgan Stanley Purchases 214,616 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $54,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

