Morgan Stanley Purchases 25,474 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $49,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

