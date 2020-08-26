Morgan Stanley Purchases 36,382 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $47,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,880. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

