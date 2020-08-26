Morgan Stanley Purchases 84,821 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Cintas worth $55,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 493,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $324.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.82 and a 200 day moving average of $254.89. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $327.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

