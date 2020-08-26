Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.55% of Azure Power Global worth $47,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZRE. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,370,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,195,000 after purchasing an additional 717,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRE opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

