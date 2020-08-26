Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 139.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,979 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ASML were worth $50,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 180.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $380.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.