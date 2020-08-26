Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Manulife Financial worth $54,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,822,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,660,000 after purchasing an additional 254,925 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,958,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,098 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,571,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,471,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,165,000 after acquiring an additional 343,567 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

