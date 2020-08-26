Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $45,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $134.11 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

