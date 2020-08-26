Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $46,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,066.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Insiders sold 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

