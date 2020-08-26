Morgan Stanley Sells 104,232 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,008,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.10% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $53,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 485,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 206,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 42.2% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

