Morgan Stanley Sells 1,248,546 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 200,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,203.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,063,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

