Morgan Stanley Sells 199,725 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Agilent Technologies worth $51,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE A opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

