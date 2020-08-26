Morgan Stanley Sells 2,126,193 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,126,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Occidental Petroleum worth $50,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,600,000 after buying an additional 113,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 162,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

