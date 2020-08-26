Morgan Stanley Sells 309,917 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 309,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of ResMed worth $52,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 493.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at $13,861,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,809 shares of company stock worth $4,612,301. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

