Morgan Stanley Sells 401,143 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Centene worth $51,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 64.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 41.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $2,775,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 32.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,143 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

