Morgan Stanley Sells 414,865 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Dover worth $47,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Dover by 21.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,557 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after acquiring an additional 73,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

