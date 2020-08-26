Morgan Stanley Sells 6,470,360 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,470,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Infosys worth $49,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Infosys by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

NYSE INFY opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

