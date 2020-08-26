Morgan Stanley Sells 6,518,411 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $56,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,375,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854,770 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 168.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,839,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after buying an additional 5,546,288 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 50.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,149,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,915,000 after buying an additional 1,387,468 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth $5,990,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 661.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 918,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 797,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCAU shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.83. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.