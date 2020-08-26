Morgan Stanley Sells 837,113 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 837,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of KKR & Co Inc worth $52,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after buying an additional 4,974,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after buying an additional 3,747,419 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after buying an additional 3,738,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,957,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,404,000 after buying an additional 1,929,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.59 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

