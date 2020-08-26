Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,932 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $46,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $16,203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Knight Equity raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,511 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,101. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

