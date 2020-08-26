Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,766 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 19,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of VMware worth $56,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 931.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.91.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

