Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.92. 61,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.72. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $178.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $1,695,858.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,025,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $4,518,120.32. Insiders sold a total of 209,167 shares of company stock valued at $31,391,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.