Morpheus Labs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.01676756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00195110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00153902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.