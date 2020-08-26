Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 272,916 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $340,268,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $153.44. 5,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

