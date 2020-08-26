Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Shares Up 7.5%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 92,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 82,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

