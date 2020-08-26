Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,402 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $7,249,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.26. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

