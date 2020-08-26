MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.94

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $8.03. MVC Capital shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 74,700 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a market cap of $138.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 67.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $3,776,788.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MVC Capital in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MVC Capital in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 1,622.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 35.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MVC)

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

