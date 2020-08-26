MXC (MXC) Hits Market Cap of $78.94 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. MXC has a market capitalization of $78.94 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00081551 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00276232 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006768 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010007 BTC.

MXC is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,497,638,083 tokens. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MXC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

