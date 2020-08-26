Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 169,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 470,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

MYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

