MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of MYR Group worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in MYR Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in MYR Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MYR Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. MYR Group Inc has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $618.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

