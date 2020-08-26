Myriad Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Myriad has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $960.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000351 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,746,848,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.