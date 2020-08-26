MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. MyWish has a total market cap of $361,542.06 and $103.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.98 or 0.05612518 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049553 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

