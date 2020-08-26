NAGA Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Sistemkoin. NAGA has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $2,667.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NAGA has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $642.94 or 0.05604855 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049032 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

