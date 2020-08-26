Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Naikun Wind Energy Group shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54.

About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Naikun Wind Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naikun Wind Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.