Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.31. Nanotech Security shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS)

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials in Canada and internationally. The company's materials are used in authentication and brand enhancement applications for various markets, such as banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and pharmaceutical industry.

