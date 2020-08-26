Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,679 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $20,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after buying an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,026 shares of company stock worth $1,102,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

