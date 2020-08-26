Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 27,257 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,257 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. 807,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,333,064. The company has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.