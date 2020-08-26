NavCoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $415,318.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $415,318.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00035328 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,416,181 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

