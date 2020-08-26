Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: NAVB):

8/21/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

8/17/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

8/14/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

