Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will announce $67.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.28 million. Navigator reported sales of $62.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $267.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.27 million to $274.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $318.17 million, with estimates ranging from $308.20 million to $328.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVGS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Navigator stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Navigator has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $516.40 million, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Navigator by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 49.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 160.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 386,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

