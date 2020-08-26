Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.69

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $5.30. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 229,100 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.72). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 1,396.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.