Nebulas Reaches Market Cap of $28.37 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and $3.98 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00004756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Binance, Allcoin and OKEx.

About Nebulas

NAS is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,224,050 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, BCEX, Neraex, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

