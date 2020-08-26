NEST Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $44.72 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $175.55 million and approximately $44.72 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00132646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.01669404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00195533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00151632 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

