NEST Protocol (NEST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39.69 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $164.85 million and $39.69 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.01670526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00193643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00151090 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

