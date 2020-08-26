NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.66-0.74 EPS.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,520,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.74.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.