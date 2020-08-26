NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of NetEase worth $55,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $514.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.83. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $245.81 and a 1 year high of $515.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.