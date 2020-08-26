Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.65 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008745 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00733555 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.01735179 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00030944 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000673 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,539,892 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at.

