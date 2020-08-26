Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.20.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,490 shares of company stock worth $11,468,237. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,182 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Nevro by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,426,000 after acquiring an additional 284,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Nevro by 30.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,486,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVRO opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $148.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. Analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.