New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Fearnley Fonds

Investment analysts at Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFE. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,747. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 12,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $278,941.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after buying an additional 1,069,086 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,998,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 618,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,888,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 308.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 45,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

